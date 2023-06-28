Here are some tips to keep pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations

Across East Tennessee, people will set off fireworks for the Fourth of July, which can frighten pets. Here's how to keep them safe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and people across East Tennessee are expected to light up the area in festive flashes while loud booms sound from fireworks.

While it may be fun for some, fireworks can also frighten pets and endanger them. Pets may try to bolt from their homes searching for a place to hide from the explosions and bright lights. As they run, they could end up in the middle of the road where cars can hit them.

Fireworks are also usually shot off at night, making it harder for drivers to spot animals on the road and making it harder for pet owners to find their beloved companions.

One of the best things pet owners can do to keep pets safe during the Fourth of July is to keep them inside while fireworks go off. They may feel more comfortable in their favorite resting spots, or next to their owners with their favorite toys. Owners can also play music or keep the TV on to try muffling noise from fireworks.

Letting pets outside while unsupervised can also lead to them running away from home.

In case pets manage to escape, owners should make sure they get a microchip ahead of time. By implanting one, pets can find their way home if they are picked up by a shelter or animal care facility and identified. They can also buy a reflective security vest for their pets,

If owners know their pets react strongly to loud noises, they can also ask a veterinarian about getting sedative medications, or anti-anxiety medication. Giving them medicine ahead of time can help them rest easy through a night of fireworks.