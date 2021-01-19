Veterinarian creates "blessing box" to help people care for their pets

The Gentle Doctor of East Tennessee, a veterinarian's clinic in Halls, is helping people get supplies to care for their pets.

Pets can be blessings for their owners, and a veterinarian's clinic in Halls wants to make sure owners return the favor.

The Gentle Doctor of East Tennessee set up a new "blessing box" for pets. There, people can receive or donate needed supplies to take care of pets, such as food, bowls or leashes. The clinic said that they put up signs directing people to the blessing box if they needed it.

People are encouraged to share supplies if they have any to spare. However, officials also asked people not to leave prescription medication in the box since it can be harmful to pets if not administered appropriately.

The clinic is the first low-cost, access-to-care clinic in Knoxville, officials said. A "food pantry" style outreach effort for pets is part of their missing of ensuring pets have access to care, they said.