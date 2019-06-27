Charlie the golden retriever continues to recover at a new primary vet.

Adopt a Golden Knoxville said the full-blood golden suffered years of abuse and neglect and was found in a very bad state.

After being treated for life-threatening issues, vets made an unexpected discovery: Charlie is actually a male.

Adopt a Golden had believed the pup was a female because the family that surrendered him told the shelter that he was a 'she.'

When vets went to shave off mats of filth on his fur after dealing with his most pressing problems, they made they discovery.

"You can imagine how shocked everyone was," Adopt a Golden said.

The organization said the next big step is to get Charlie into a loving foster home as soon as he's medically cleared to do so. He's still dealing with infections that they are treating while allowing him to gain some strength back.

"Charlie still has an up hill battle in front of him, but he’s been walking around, exploring the vet clinic and devouring his food. We keep telling him as long as he keeps fighting, so will we," the organization said.

Charlie also has some damage to his eyes. The organization said he appears to be blind in one eye, but are hopeful his other eye will heal.

The organization has received a number of donations toward Charlie's care. People wanting to donate can do so here.