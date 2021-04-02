Safety officials give tips on staying safe while using space heaters

Cold temperatures are descending around East Tennessee, and more people may be breaking out space heaters to stay warm.

So, local firefighters gave tips on staying safe while staying warm. They started with the basics — don't leave space heaters on when nobody is home, even if people want to keep their pets warm.

Leaving space heaters one can lead to damage because it can start fires inside of people's home without anyone noticing. Officials said that pets will be safe without them since it likely won't drop to risky temperatures inside of people's homes.

"We've seen multiple house fires start and do a lot of damage because people are trying to keep their pets warm while they are gone," said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro. "Your pets will be good. It's not going to be that cold inside your house."