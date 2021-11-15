Furry friends get second chance at YWAC

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — More adoptable and lovable senior dogs at the Young-Williams Animal Center (YWAC) are getting a second chance for a brighter future thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization.

The grant is dedicated to giving at-risk senior dogs lifesaving medical care and other resources to boost the animals' quality of life, according to a press release.

“We are honored to be selected from the hundreds of organizations that applied,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. The Grey Muzzle Organization grant already is helping animals in our care, and its impact will be immeasurable in our community. Every grant we receive goes toward our mission of finding ‘A Home for Every Pet,’ and the Grey Muzzle grant moves that goal forward.”