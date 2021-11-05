Small Breed Rescue of East TN to celebrate life of pets who crossed the Rainbow Bridge

During the event, the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee will host a dedication event for pets who passed away.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee knows how hard it can be to lose a beloved pet. On Sunday, they will host an event to celebrate the time they spent with their families before they passed away and crossed The Rainbow Bridge.

It will be at Crafty Bastard Brewery off Emory Place from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. At 3 p.m. they will also host a dedication event to remember all the pets that families may have lost.

There will also be pets available for adoption during the event. Families will be able to meet them and learn more about their personalities during the adoption part of the event.

Craft makers will also attend the event. Cat's Pottery, one of the craft makers, said that they will be remembering one of their pets who passed away. Happy JACK Creations, which makes slip-on dog bandanas, will also attend the event.