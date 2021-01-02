Knoxville Pays it Forward hosts 'Super Kibble Bowl' to help seniors feed their fur babies

The nonprofit Knoxville Pays it Forward is hosting the event to collect pet food and treats for seniors on fixed incomes who may need help feeding their pets.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Super Bowl Sunday is now less than a week away, but the 7th annual Super Kibble Bowl is happening now in Knoxville!

The nonprofit Knoxville Pays it Forward is hosting the event to collect pet food and treats for seniors on fixed incomes who might need help feeding their pets.

Kim Cantrell, Director of Knoxville Pays it Forward, said this year's event is more important than ever before.

"Now you have all the elderly who can't be social in any way. Most of them are staying home trying to avoid the virus and those pets are all they have. And not only is it helping them, but you just got a pet out of the shelter," she said.

COVID-19 has changed up how donations are being collected. This year you can order small bags of pet food through Amazon and have it delivered to the nonprofit, or you can donate bags at one of the organization's drop off locations below.

KPIF said its lobby is filling up with "smiles" from Amazon donors. To send a donation through Amazon, head to its "Amazon Smiles" section, log in with your account, and register "Knoxville Pays it Forward" as a charity of choice. Any donations made through Amazon will be delivered to KPIF at its Knoxville location at 5400 Rutledge Pike.

Cantrell said KPIF partners with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office of Aging to help seniors participating in the Knox PAWS program who cannot afford pet food. The PAWS program matches seniors with adoptable companions, which Cantrell said are often older shelter dogs and cats that have harder times finding forever homes.