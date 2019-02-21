RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate voted down the House's amendments on a bill that would increase the penalty for cruelly and unnecessarily beating, maiming, mutilating or killing of a dog or cat.

The bill, SB1604 introduced by the Delegate Bill DeSteph, Jr. who represents part of the City of Virginia Beach, now heads back to the House.

The amendment would have changed one word from 'and' to 'or.'

RELATED: Virginia shelter hosts open house to honor dog set on fire

RELATED: Tommie, dog intentionally set on fire in Richmond park, has died

The bill will increase the penalty of cruelty to animals charge from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 Felony. Current law requires the dog or cat to die as a result of the torture or inhumane injury or pain before the violation is a Class 6 felony.

The law was also limited to a cat or dog that is a companion animal. The proposed bill would include a felony charge for the killing of any cat or dog.

The bill alone was unanimously passed by House and Senate.

Click below to view the full bill: