KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Pool season for humans might have wrapped up on Labor Day, but on Sunday, it was the doggos' turn.

So many tennis balls so little time.

The Inskip Swiming Pool in Knoxville held their highly popular Doggie Dip Day.

But dogs didn't just get to enjoy the cool water.

Owners also threw tennis balls into the pool for them to chase.

Pets also had ramps to make climbing in and out easier.

"Humans get to enjoy the pool all year long. The dogs get to enjoy the pool for a couple of hours," dog owner Missy Carpenter said. "Oh, hanging out with dogs it's better than hanging out with a whole group of humans I have to say."

We didn't get to interview the dogs, but I think it's safe to assume, they had a good time too.