Woman wants stricter laws after family dog killed

Fields said a large pit bull from her neighbor's house attacked Harley while her husband was holding onto him.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A Washington County woman wants laws to change after a large dog attacked and killed her beloved pet.

Sherry Fields and her husband were on their front porch with their 17-year-old Dachshund, Harley, when they said the unthinkable happened.

"Harley was just here on the porch laying down and my husband noticed two dogs coming down the road," said Sherry Fields.

Fields said a large pit bull from her neighbor's house attacked Harley while her husband was holding onto him.

"By the time he got to the door, the pit bull was on him and ripping him out of his arms," said Fields.

Harley was rushed to the vet but later died. Her husband also sustained minor injuries.

Washington County, Virginia animal control officer Bobby Justus said the neighbor was issued a citation for the attack.

"Most of the time in our county if the dog runs off its property we will issue a summons for an animal running at large," he said.

Fields thinks that is not enough and would like the Virginia state law to be changed.

"If a dog attacks one dog, one person, it should be taken, observed, and then a decision made whether that dog can be rehabilitated or if it needs to be put down at that time," she said.

Officer Justus said under the law the dog was also required to be quarantined for 10 days.

"A lot of times in the legal process with these animals codes, it is difficult to deal with because animals are property in the Commonwealth of Virginia, so we can't just go on and take someone's property without exigent circumstances or a court order," he said.