KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or a loved one is looking for your dog, you might want to check with Young-Williams Animal Center.

As spring break hits its stride, the organization said it now has more than 200 dogs that it is caring for. YWAC said it is getting close to intake capacity and has limited cage space at the moment.

You can find a full list of lost pets and strays that they've taken in at this link.

Anyone that lost a pet recently in Knox County is asked to come check their intake department at 3201 Division Street. The location is open from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. daily.

If you're just looking to adopt a new furry friend, there are plenty of options!

Adult dogs can be adopted for $40

Puppies are $250

Kittens are $100 and are buy one, get one

Adult cats are $25

Adult cats older than 3 years old are free

Small mammals and exotic pets can range from $10 to $60

All adoptions come with spay/neuter services, microchipping and registration for dogs/cats, a preliminary physical exam, initial core vaccines, deworming, flea and tick treatment, heartworm tests and preventative care, FELV and FIV tests for adult cats, and FELV for kittens.