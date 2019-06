KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Young-Williams Animal Center said 95 pets went to new fur-ever homes this weekend.

That’s only a third of YWAC's goal, but it has eased some of the summer strain on the shelter.

Over the course of the shelter's Memorial Day sale, 225 pets were adopted.

The shelter said it is always looking for people to adopt and foster animals because summer is one of the busiest seasons.