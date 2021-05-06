YWAC reducing pet adoption fees through Sunday as part of 'Empty the Shelters'

All adoptable pets at the shelter, excluding puppies, can be adopted for $25, and BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) will sponsor the remainder of the adoption fee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to "Empty the Shelters" by reducing adoption fees of $25 or less through Sunday at 200 participating shelters and rescues in 36 states, including Young-Williams Animal Center.

All adoptable pets at the shelter, excluding puppies, can be adopted for $25, and BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) will sponsor the remainder of the adoption fee.

BISSELL Pet Foundation's mission is to find every pet a loving home.

BPF makes adoption affordable and reimburses shelters for every pet adopted during the event to help cover spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccination, and other costs of care.

The foundation is seeking donations to continue to expand ETS to more areas, and 100% of contributions will go directly to fund pet adoptions: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters-donations/.

“Our shelter is full of cats and dogs waiting to be adopted this spring,” Young-Williams Animal Center CEO Janet Testerman says. “We are grateful to BISSELL Pet Foundation for being a remarkable partner and committed to the lifesaving efforts of shelters like ours around the country. We hope this Empty the Shelters event will ensure animals at our shelter find the forever homes they deserve. The more adoptions we have, the more space we can offer for other stray and lost pets.”

BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that start as fosters during May 5-9 and are finalized up to one week after the event.

BPF urges families to do their research prior to May 5, as many participating organizations are still operating under restricted protocols and procedures.