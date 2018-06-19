Before making your celebration plans for the Fourth of July, here are the firework rules and regulations for East Tennessee counties to ensure you have a safe and legal holiday:

Strictly illegal cities/counties:

City of Oak Ridge- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.

Blount County, City of Maryville, and City of Alcoa- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.

Knox County- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.

City of Knoxville- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of LaFollette - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Athens City - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Legal cities/counties:

Campbell County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not in the city limits of LaFollette.

Cumberland County and City of Crossville- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Fentress County- Legal to sell and set off in county but not within city limits.

Grainger County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Greene County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Loudon County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

McMinn County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks except in Athens city limits.

Monroe County- Legal to sell fireworks and set off on July 3rd and 4th.

Morgan County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Scott County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Sevier County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville city limits.

Roane County- Legal to sell fireworks and city leaders decide on where they can be set off.

City of Kingston- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Union County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

