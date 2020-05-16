Project Grad Knoxville is celebrating its Class of 2020 on Saturday.

It held a car parade at Pellissippi State Community College's Magnolia Avenue campus for Fulton and Austin-East High School alumni who are receiving their post-secondary diplomas.

20 of the 35 graduating students participated, and said their time with Project Grad made a big difference.

"I knew I was going to college, but Project Grad was that bridge. That bridge to gap, to make my college transition so much easier, and I thank them for it," graduate Tony Gunn said.

The students are graduating from a variety of schools, including the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Tennessee Tech.

