LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Work got you down? Family or friends causing drama? One new local business is giving people the chance to turn their stress into fun with Louisville's only 'rage room.'

Smash Time opens Sunday, June 23, giving customers the chance to destroy random objects — or their own items — in a safe manner as a form of stress relief. People can throw plates across the room, take a sledgehammer to a photo of their ex or destroy broken computers.

Participants wear overalls, a face shield, hard hat and gloves while in the room, and owners said a television feed allows employees to monitor the room and ensure safety.

Smash Time is located at 6470 North Preston Highway. For costs and times, visit the store's website. Sessions are available by appointment only.

Editor's note: The story originally referred to the business as the first 'rage room' in the state. Escape Today in Owensboro has a rage room. The story has been updated to say it is the only rage room in Louisville.

