KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a health condition straight out of "Grey's Anatomy."

Doctors say a man's stomach was producing alcohol whenever he ate carbohydrates - bread, chips, pasta, anything.

According to the case study in which the man was cited, auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), also known as gut fermentation syndrome, is a rarely diagnosed medical condition in which the ingestion of carbohydrates results in endogenous alcohol production.

In short, it causes you to act drunk without having anything to drink. This case took years to diagnose.

And though this man's case is only one, the study caused doctors to think some people may suffer from this condition and not even know it.