REDDING, Calif — The Redding Fire Department helped nine mothers, who are also the wives of firefighters, to welcome their 12 babies. Hold on, you might be thinking to yourself: That math does not seem right.

It's because there are three sets of twins in the photo.

"It was another great time to honor their hard work, dedication, and love on the homefront," the Redding Fire Department said in a press release.

