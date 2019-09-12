Ingredients:

1 ½ cups unsalted butter, softened

3 cups granulated sugar

5 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp baking soda

1 cup whole buttermilk

1 oz liquid red food coloring

1 tsp distilled white vinegar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 12-cup bundt pan with baking spray with flour. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3-4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a medium bowl, combine flour, cocoa, salt and baking soda. In a small bowl, combine buttermilk, food coloring, vinegar and vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture, beating until just combined after each addition. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and let cool completely on a wire rank. Drizzle cooled cake with cream cheese glaze.

Cream Cheese Glaze:

1 (3 oz) pkg of cream cheese, softened

1 ½ cups confectioners sugar

1 Tbs milk

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese with a mixer at low speed until creamy. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating until combined. Add milk, beating until smooth.