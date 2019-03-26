ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kodak says a new beer hitting the market can be used to develop its Super 8 movie film.
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Delaware created its SuperEIGHT beer after a conversation with people at Kodak, the upstate New York technology company most famous for its photographic roots.
Dogfish learned from Kodak that heightened levels of acidity and vitamin C in certain beers could make them a processing agent for film. That inspired the brewery to design such a beer. Kodak helped by testing it.
Dogfish founder Sam Calagione says he'll document his summer travels on Super 8 film that will be developed in SuperEIGHT beer and turned into a short film.
The beer, made with pear, mango, berries, kiwi, quinoa and salt, is set for national distribution next month.
