Rural Metro Fire Dept. moves in to new station in Corryton

Fire crews moved in this week and are "thrilled" with the new facility.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — The new Rural Metro Fire Station 33 in Corryton is now open. It is located at 7701 Corryton Rd just around the corner from the previous location at the Senior Center.

Fire crews moved in this week and are "thrilled" with the new facility, according to their Facebook page.

The department hopes to have an official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony in May.

They thanked their supporters in the Corryton community for the ability to build the new facility and better serve the crews, so they can serve the community.