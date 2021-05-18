AMSE in Oak Ridge to stay closed until receiving federal approval from outside zipcode

The American Museum of Science and Energy has been closed since mid-March 2020.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Walk into the American Museum of Science and Energy and you'll be the only one in there.

The doors of the popular Oak Ridge exhibit, which features the history of the Manhattan Project and national lab technology, have been closed since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020. Exhibits showcasing scientific insights and feats of engineering remain unseen and untouched in the museum.

At the brand-new K-25 History Center nearby, the doors closed about two weeks after they opened for the first time.

The phone line of Matt Mullin, the museums' marketing director, keeps ringing with the same question — 'why are they still closed?'

"The local [Department of Energy] leadership has really championed reopening and getting the public back in the building, but this decision is made on a federal level outside of this zip code," he said.

The DOE controls the reopening decision and has been slow to lift restrictions, even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new mask guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped.

"That’s been a challenge for us here recently," said Katy Watt, the head of the Oak Ridge visitors' bureau.

She said 90 percent of tourists ask about visiting the museum. Most of the time, she said the bureau can send them to other places. But that doesn't stop some people from feeling frustrated, and Watt said there is almost nothing they can do about it.

Lately, she's been trying to make light of the situation by telling tourists it all lives up to Oak Ridge's "Secret City" nickname. The secrets of the Secret City remain hidden, for now.

Visitors might have to wait even longer before exploring the technology and discoveries made in Oak Ridge. Mullins said he hopes the museum will gain approval to open by a September fundraising event.

"As soon as get the word, we will post the date and the doors will swing wide. We are eager and excited to have people back in. We can’t wait," he said.

Until then, he said, the museum is working to reach students virtually through online summer camps and lessons.