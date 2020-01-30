The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority, is offering to deliver firewood to its citizens who are disabled and/or 65 years old or above for free.

The program will be offered free of charge to eligible residents on a first-come, first-serve basis, the department said in a Facebook post.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has volunteers who have donated their time to cut, split, and stack the firewood while deputies from the sheriff’s office have volunteered their time to load and deliver the firewood to each location, the department said.

To set up a delivery, click here.

If you or someone you know can answer yes to any of the following questions, the Free Firewood Program could be for you or someone in your family:

Do you use a fireplace as a primary method of heating your home?

Are you dependent on an assistive device (walker or wheelchair) to move around?

Do you use service animals to assist you in day-to-day activities?

Are you over the age of 65?

Do you live in Sevier County?

