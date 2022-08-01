"There's no place like home" | Family returns home after a week of living without power

800 people are still without electricity in Sevier County as The Sevier County Electric System aims to restore power.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Sevier County Electric System says around 1,000 people were still without power. And up until Saturday night, that included the Gann family.

Terica Gann, her husband AJ, and their in-laws were staying at the Super 8 motel in Pigeon Forge for the last 6 nights, due to those outages.

They had no electricity in their home which meant no heat, refrigeration, lights or plugins.

"We're all wanting to go back home, but we can't because we have no electric at home," Terica said.

For the Ganns, the power outage was unexpected. They weren't prepared for the financial burden of purchasing six nights' worth of motel rooms.

"It was all unexpected to us. It's taken a toll on everybody, us, and the animals too," Terica said.

In order to fit everyone, they needed to get two rooms. On Saturday night each room was $84, and on the weekday nights, they were $77 each. In total, the Gann's paid over $700 to house themselves during the power outage.

For some of the nights, Terica didn't know how they would manage to pay those rates.

"We're pretty much stuck, and the money that we get to stay here is just by luck," Terica said. "I've already spent my disability checks, so has my father in-law and my mother-in-law, and my husband paid doesn't get paid until next Friday."

Terica posted on Facebook about the situation.

"I had never been in a predicament like this before. The only other thing we have is my husband's car and my father and mother-in-law's truck. And there's five of us, not including the animals and that's not sufficient," Terica said.

A good samaritan online helped pay for their rooms Friday night. It's an act Terica called a "the grace of God."

Terica said she was worried about the nights ahead. How were they going to pay for it? Where would they sleep?

Thankfully, the Gann's received notice around 8 p.m. that their power would be fixed by Sunday morning.