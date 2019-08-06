STATESVILLE, N.C. — A deputy who was turned away by a manager at Kay Jewelers in Statesville for having a gun on the premises is now engaged.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Friday afternoon on Facebook.

"We are beyond excited to report a wedding proposal took place yesterday (Thursday), and even happier to report, she said “Yes!” We extend our deepest congratulations and send best wishes for a very happy future as we welcome this future deputy’s wife into our work family," the post read.

On Thursday, Kay Jewelers announced that manager was no longer employed with the company following the incident, adding they were "reinforcing store training regarding all of our Customer First policies, as well as specific policies related to law enforcement."

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday, saying the deputy went into the store on Turnersburg Highway after being notified his engagement ring was ready.

The manager told him he couldn't wear his service weapon on the property, and he needed to come back when he wasn't armed, according to the sheriff's office.

Kay Jewelers said they reached out to the customer and the sheriff’s office to apologize.

"The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sheriff Darren Campbell, have been deeply moved and humbled by the outpouring of support from our community, and those beyond our jurisdiction," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook Friday.

