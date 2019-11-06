KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre helped one couple take the first step to forever.

A man asked the theater if they would help him propose to his girlfriend by putting his proposal message on their marquee Monday night.

He worked it out so it would be there at 6:15 p.m. when he planned to pop the question.

They agreed, and she said yes!

The Tennessee Theatre does this every couple of months, according to a manager of the theater. They ask individuals to donate $100 to their nonprofit in exchange for putting a message on the marquee.

Check out more about the Tennessee Theatre by visiting their website.