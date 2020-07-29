The five little girls were born closely together, and the department got together to commemorate the occasion.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. — This isn't something you see every day.

Four deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Virginia all welcomed baby girls to their families in a very short amount of time. Not to be outdone, Franklin County Sheriff Overton recently welcomed a little granddaughter, born right around the time as the four other girls.

To commemorate the special occasion, photographer Brad Holley took pictures of the little girls with their fathers/grandfather.

"I think that it's pretty cool to have 5 girl babies, all born so close together, in one department," Brad Holley wrote. "As you can imagine, it's a little difficult to get 5 babies to all cooperate at the same time, but we did the best that we could and they were all sooo cute!"

We agree, however difficult the process, the resulting photos are adorable!

