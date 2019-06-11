CLEVELAND — If you’ve been waiting for the return of ALDI’s wine Advent calendar, you better get to one of their stores.

Seriously.

ALDI is releasing their 2019 wine Advent calendar Wednesday morning, and they are expected to sell out fast.

“This year, the Advent calendar will feature 24 unique wines from regions around the world, from South Africa to Australia,” ALDI wrote on their blog. “The wine is housed in (24) 187 ml. individual bottles.”

Due to the popularity of the wine Advent calendars, there is a limit of two per customer.

Once the calendars are sold out, ALDI says they will not be re-stocked.

Last year’s wine Advent calendars quickly sold out with some people re-selling on eBay for extremely inflated prices.

If you’re not a wine fan, ALDI is also offering a beer Advent calendar available Wednesday. The beer calendars include “a variety of imported beer including six core range selections, two ALDI Finds and seven exclusive varieties.”

The beer comes in 11.2 oz. bottles.

Just like the wine option, there’s a limit of two beer calendars per person.

But that’s not all…

ALDI is also selling a cheese Advent calendar, a chocolate Advent calendar and toy Advent calendar, all three of which are up for grabs Wednesday.

NOTE: The image at the top of this story depicts the wine Advent calendar from 2018.

RELATED: Frozen raspberries, berry mixes recalled for possible Hepatitis A contamination

RELATED: Dean Martin's daughter slams John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' rewrite

RELATED: This giant inflatable snow globe can project Christmas movies right in your front yard

RELATED: Freeform's full '25 Days of Christmas' schedule is here

RELATED: SiriusXM starts playing 24/7 Christmas music