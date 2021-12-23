Business owners say shipping issues didn't stop people from shopping local over the holidays

It was harder for many consumers to get everything on their Christmas lists this year due to shipping issues around the world.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline to finish up Christmas shopping is fast approaching, and many people may not have been able to get everything on their lists this year because of shipping issues across the world.

That did not stop people from shopping locally, though. Knoxville business owners said they saw more people shop in person at their shops this year.

"More and more people are down here shopping for Christmas," said Heather Albrecht, a store manager at Bliss on Gay Street. "With all the issues shipping from different places, I feel like more people are definitely trying to be out shopping in stores versus online."

She said that more people likely shopped in stores because they did not expect packages from online orders to arrive before Christmas. However, the same shipping and supply chain issues led to local stores struggling to keep stuff on their shelves.

"That is the biggest thing we've noticed, shoes not being able to ship from wherever they're coming from," said Albrecht, who also said she faced issues stocking furniture. "That's a whole other level. Special orders you cannot do. They will take forever."

Big box stores were also struggling to fill their inventories and meet consumer demand this year. However, many had surplus inventories to rely on, which helped them through the pandemic.

Albrecht also said that even though some products were harder to find, she still saw people support small businesses. She said this year's holidays season was much busier than last year's holiday season, helping the shop tay afloat.

"We're so lucky that we're doing great now, and that we were able to stay afloat during the pandemic," she said. "We made it through the worst of the worst."