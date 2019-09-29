KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Duck-Duck-Goose consignment event is one of East Tennessee's biggest sales.

The Duck-Duck-Goose sale is set for Wednesday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Knoxville EXPO Center on Clinton Highway.

Customers can shop Friday and Saturday for half price deals. According to a release about the event, the sale offers people the chance to outfit their child for 50 percent to 90 percent off retail prices.

The goal of the event is to offer an opportunity for parents and shoppers to find gently used clothing, toys, furniture and more at great prices.

The sale is open daily. It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday. Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

RELATED: Duck-Duck-Goose is having its big Spring/Summer consignment sale this week

RELATED: First Baptist Concord to host its 27th annual consignment sale