KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gift cards can be perfect stocking stuffers. They can also be the perfect thing for people who are hard to shop for. They can also be perfect for thieves to get whatever they want.

Thieves can tamper with gift cards inside the store before anyone ever buys them. Then, after someone activates the card and spends money on it, they may use the card's information to buy merchandise at the store.

Shoppers should be sure to look at the decal covering the card's PIN before purchasing it. If the PIN is visible, it may have been tampered with.