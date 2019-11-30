MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Who needs to ask Santa for presents when there are deals to be had?

Doorbusters, 25 percent, 40 percent off--it's music to Paige Compton's ears.

"I'm Black Friday shopping of course, that's what I'm doing that's what we're all doing," she said. "I'm a pro. I've been doing this since I was a little girl."

For her family, Black Friday is a Thanksgiving tradition and they take it seriously.

"You can get an air fryer for $20 in Belk," she said. "Not anymore, but you should've been here last night."

"It was great, it was a wonderful time. Very crowded," she said of Foothills Mall in Maryville.

But for some, Black Friday is just Friday.

James Hafner could not care less.

RELATED: East Tennessee shoppers pack into stores for Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals

RELATED: Santa and Rudolph opt outside in Smokies

RELATED: 'We've never done anything like this' | The Band Perry hosts Black Friday yard sale in hometown of Greeneville all weekend

"It happened to be Black Friday, but we came anyway you know," he said.

Hafner is here every Friday--Mondays and Wednesdays, too.

"Waiting for my wife to finish walking. She walks ten times around the mall," he said. "I made my two laps around. I'm 96 years old so that's all I have to do is two."

His wife Diane said it has become part of their normal routine.

"We've been doing it so long now that we have regulars that we see and it's just a part of our life," she said. "I just feel comfortable here, and I guess it's like a second home to me."

Together, the Compton family and Hafner family show perhaps it's spending time together around Thanksgiving that matters more than even the best deals.

"All of us, this is the gang. We always come together," Compton said.