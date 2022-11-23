Saving you money: Here are some great Black Friday Deals happening all week

Abby Ham has a breakdown of the big deals in Knoxville and online.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Black Friday has traditionally been the day to get the best deals, but that has changed in the last decade as online shopping has risen in popularity.

All week the big box stores are offering big discounts and we are doing the work for you to make life a little easier.

First to Target.

We found up to 50% off hundreds of toys, up to 60% off video games, up to 50% off kitchen appliances, up to 55% off artificial Christmas trees and more. Target is also offering a "special" deal every day this week.

Now to Wal-Mart.

The retailer has deals on TVs, air fryers, laptops, toys, AirPods, Apple watches, tech toys—the list goes on. Those deals, while supplies last, are available now online and in-store on Black Friday.

Amazon is up next.

We found deals on Fire streaming devices, smart home devices, Nespresso coffee makers, TVs, toys and clothes.

Best Buy has lots of deals too.

Some Windows and MacBook laptops are $500 off, smart TVs are as low as $79.99. They also have deals on home products.

What we suggest is if you are in need of a specific item, google it to find the best price.

Now for clothing.

First up, Kohls.

The retailer has deals now through Black Friday in-store and online.

On its website now, you can find gifts for less than $10 and $20. Clothing for men and women is 50% off or more. And the bonus—you get Kohls cash for every $50 you spend.

At Old Navy, today is the last day for their 50% off card member exclusive discounts. For Black Friday, they are teasing that big deals are coming so stay tuned.

For the trendy dresser on your list, H&M. The shop is offering up to 70% off items. You can sign up for their newsletter to find out about the deals leading up to the big day.