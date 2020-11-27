Navigating Black Friday shopping across East Tennessee during a pandemic

Although the holiday shopping tradition looks different this year, there are still many ways to shop.

TENNESSEE, USA — It's Black Friday! Normally, it's one of the biggest shopping days of the year but with COVID-19 spikes across the country, stores are scaling back.

Many stores are welcoming in-person shoppers with added COVID-19 precautions including mask requirements, increased cleanings and limiting the number of shoppers in a store at the same time.

Early Friday morning, shoppers lined up in masks for Black Friday shopping in Severville, Tenn.

There's also many alternative ways to shop this year including curbside pick-up or even just being a virtual shopper.

Below are just a few places across East Tennessee offering Black Friday deals:

Knox County

West Town Mall: Hours- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ways to shop: In-person, Curbside, Pick up In-store, By appointment

Pinnacle at Turkey Creek: Hours- May vary by store

Ways to shop: In-person, Curbside & Be sure to keep an eye on Instagram for more Black Friday deals

Sevier County

Tanger Outlets: Hours- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ways to shop: In-person, Curbside, Tanger Virtual Shopper

Pigeon Forge Factory Outlet Mall: Hours- May vary by store

Ways to shop: In-person & Curbside

Blount County

Foothills Mall: Hours- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.