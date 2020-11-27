x
Navigating Black Friday shopping across East Tennessee during a pandemic

Although the holiday shopping tradition looks different this year, there are still many ways to shop.

TENNESSEE, USA — It's Black Friday! Normally, it's one of the biggest shopping days of the year but with COVID-19 spikes across the country, stores are scaling back. 

Many stores are welcoming in-person shoppers with added COVID-19 precautions including mask requirements, increased cleanings and limiting the number of shoppers in a store at the same time.  

Early Friday morning, shoppers lined up in masks for Black Friday shopping in Severville, Tenn. 

Tanger Outlets Black Friday 2020

Tanger Outlets

There's also many alternative ways to shop this year including curbside pick-up or even just being a virtual shopper. 

Below are just a few places across East Tennessee offering Black Friday deals: 

Knox County 

West Town Mall: Hours- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Deals: https://bit.ly/3q7uVLV

Ways to shop: In-person, Curbside, Pick up In-store, By appointment 

Pinnacle at Turkey Creek: Hours- May vary by store

Deals: https://bit.ly/2VlIb1H

Ways to shop: In-person, Curbside & Be sure to keep an eye on Instagram for more Black Friday deals

Sevier County

Tanger Outlets: Hours- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Deals: https://bit.ly/3o194UD

Ways to shop: In-person, Curbside, Tanger Virtual Shopper 

Pigeon Forge Factory Outlet Mall: Hours- May vary by store 

Deals: https://bit.ly/3lgQeHo

Ways to shop: In-person & Curbside

Blount County

Foothills Mall: Hours- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Deals: https://bit.ly/3o4vqEG

Ways to shop: In-person & Curbside 

