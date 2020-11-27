Navigating Black Friday shopping across East Tennessee during a pandemic

TENNESSEE, USA — It's Black Friday! Normally, it's one of the biggest shopping days of the year but with COVID-19 spikes across the country, stores are scaling back.
Although the holiday shopping tradition looks different this year, there are still many ways to shop.
Many stores are welcoming in-person shoppers with added COVID-19 precautions including mask requirements, increased cleanings and limiting the number of shoppers in a store at the same time.
Early Friday morning, shoppers lined up in masks for Black Friday shopping in Severville, Tenn.
Tanger Outlets Black Friday 2020
There's also many alternative ways to shop this year including curbside pick-up or even just being a virtual shopper.
Below are just a few places across East Tennessee offering Black Friday deals:
Knox County
West Town Mall: Hours- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Deals: https://bit.ly/3q7uVLV
Ways to shop: In-person, Curbside, Pick up In-store, By appointment
Pinnacle at Turkey Creek: Hours- May vary by store
Deals: https://bit.ly/2VlIb1H
Ways to shop: In-person, Curbside & Be sure to keep an eye on Instagram for more Black Friday deals
Sevier County
Tanger Outlets: Hours- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Deals: https://bit.ly/3o194UD
Ways to shop: In-person, Curbside, Tanger Virtual Shopper
Pigeon Forge Factory Outlet Mall: Hours- May vary by store
Deals: https://bit.ly/3lgQeHo
Ways to shop: In-person & Curbside
Blount County
Foothills Mall: Hours- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Deals: https://bit.ly/3o4vqEG
Ways to shop: In-person & Curbside