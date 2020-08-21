New West Town Mall store to sell creations by local artists and makers

Sometimes, the things you find in a mall can be made just a few miles away.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shoppers can find almost anything at a mall whether they stumble on cool clothes, devices or simple home goods. And sometimes, shoppers can buy products created near the shelf it's sold from.

A new store in West Town Mall is focusing on supporting local artists and makers by giving them a marketplace to sell their creations. The "Urban Market" carries products from merchants across East Tennessee. The store in the mall currently has merchandise from 55 vendors.

"We have anything from clothing to handmade wreaths to leather products to handmade soaps," Shannon Bishop said, the owner of the store.

Urban Market held a soft opening Friday, between 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. when people could shop boutiques, handmade jewelry, bath products, home décor and more. The first 20 customers received a free gift card, and the first 200 received a free, reusable shopping bag.