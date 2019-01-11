KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shoppers using Walmart's Grocery Pickup service can now include adult beverages on their grocery lists at 2,000 locations in 29 states, including some in the Knoxville area.

A wide variety of wine and beer options, including regional brands, will be available, in accordance with state and local regulations. Shoppers will also be able to pick up spirits at select locations depending on local laws.

Here's how it works

When creating your order, the search feature easily directs you to the exact item you wish to add to your cart, now including adult beverages. Walmart personal shoppers select each item in your order. During checkout, select a window of time to pick up your order. If your order includes alcohol, pickup and delivery times may be limited by local law. Parking spaces marked in orange will be reserved for Grocery Pickup customers. You can check in ahead of time through the Walmart Grocery app or call a designated phone number upon arrival to alert Walmart associates. Associates will then retrieve your order and load it into the trunk of your car. Before receiving alcohol products in your order, you must provide valid photo I.D. verifying that you are 21 years old.

Walmart will also be making deliveries of adult beverages in stores in California and Florida, with more states set to be added in accordance with local and state laws.

Shoppers can find the closest Walmart offering these services at walmart.com/grocery.

