Walmart is ending a popular price-matching tool.

The Savings Catcher Program has allowed app users to submit Walmart receipts, which the retail giant then cross-referenced to find instances where competitors had lower prices on nationally-advertised items.

If a competitor had a lower price on an eligible product, Walmart then placed the difference on an electronic gift card.

The company says customers' balances will stay on their Savings Catcher gift cards to spend as they please. But, the program itself is being discontinued nationwide.

The last day to submit an e-receipt for processing is May 14.

RELATED: 'Goodbye Walmart': UT alumni sad about closure records tribute to University Commons location

Walmart released the following statement on its website:

"We designed Savings Catcher as a means to catch occasions when a competitor’s price on a nationally advertised item was found to be lower than what you paid for it at Walmart. Since the introduction of the program, we’ve worked hard to lower prices on thousands of everyday items across our stores, which has resulted in our prices winning the vast majority of the time when you submit receipts to Savings Catcher.

This tells us that the program’s intent has been met, which was to provide you upfront with everyday low prices so that you and your family can save money and live better."

Click here to learn more about the discontinuation of the program.