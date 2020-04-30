KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR reached out to local restaurants and shops in the Market Square area asking if they were open or what services they are providing to the public now. Here is what we found:
Restaurants in Market Square
- Ruby Sunshine: Takeout and delivery only from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Stock and Barrel: Open (50% Capacity, 6 Feet Rule, 6 Person Party Maximum, No Bar Service, Limited Hours, Staggered Shifts, Curbside/To-Go Procedures, Expanded Patio)
- Knoxville Chocolate Company: Takeout only
- Subway: Takeout only
- Cocoa Moon Fusion Grill: Takeout only
- Kabuki Downtown Market Square: Takeout only
- Myrtle's Chicken and Beer: Takeout only
- Soccer Taco: Curbside orders only; will reopen on May 11th
- Oliver Royale: Takeout only
- Tupelo Honey: Takeout only
- Not Watsons: Takeout only
- Coffee and Chocolate: Takeout only
- Petros: Closed
- Cafe 4: Takeout only
- Tomato Head: Open for takeout and online orders only
- Emilia: Closed
- The Lost Tavern: Closed
- Scruffy City Hall: Closed
- Preservation Hub: Closed
- Tommy Trent's: Closed
Shopping places
- Tailgate: Closed until further notice
- Lillian Ruth Bride: Temporarily closed
- Urban Outfitters: Closed
- Earthbound: Closed
Services
- Rock Paper Hair Studio: closed
We will continue to update this list as more businesses begin opening in the future.
RELATED: Great Smoky Mountains will start reopening in phases May 9
RELATED: Tennessee issues guidelines for salons & barbershops in 89 counties to reopen May 6
RELATED: West Town Mall, Foothills Mall set to reopen on May 1