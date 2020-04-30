KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR reached out to local restaurants and shops in the Market Square area asking if they were open or what services they are providing to the public now. Here is what we found:





Restaurants in Market Square

Ruby Sunshine: Takeout and delivery only from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Stock and Barrel: Open (50% Capacity, 6 Feet Rule, 6 Person Party Maximum, No Bar Service, Limited Hours, Staggered Shifts, Curbside/To-Go Procedures, Expanded Patio)

Knoxville Chocolate Company: Takeout only

Subway: Takeout only

Cocoa Moon Fusion Grill: Takeout only

Kabuki Downtown Market Square: Takeout only

Myrtle's Chicken and Beer: Takeout only

Soccer Taco: Curbside orders only; will reopen on May 11th

Oliver Royale: Takeout only

Tupelo Honey: Takeout only

Not Watsons: Takeout only

Coffee and Chocolate: Takeout only

Petros: Closed

Cafe 4: Takeout only

Tomato Head: Open for takeout and online orders only

Emilia: Closed

The Lost Tavern: Closed

Scruffy City Hall: Closed

Preservation Hub: Closed

Tommy Trent's: Closed

Shopping places

Tailgate: Closed until further notice

Lillian Ruth Bride: Temporarily closed

Urban Outfitters: Closed

Earthbound: Closed

Services

Rock Paper Hair Studio: closed





We will continue to update this list as more businesses begin opening in the future.

RELATED: Great Smoky Mountains will start reopening in phases May 9

RELATED: Tennessee issues guidelines for salons & barbershops in 89 counties to reopen May 6

RELATED: West Town Mall, Foothills Mall set to reopen on May 1