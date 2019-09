KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Developers are planning a new six-story apartment complex in the Old City.

It is located on Willow Avenue near James White Parkway, behind Barley's on Jackson Avenue.

The apartments, called Stockyard Lofts, will be 152 units, 5,700 square feet of retail space, and two levels of parking.

Developers Leigh Burch and Daniel Smith said the apartments are designed for "moderate-income" workers.

Daniel Smith

Daniel Smith