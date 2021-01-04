Smokies Storybook Trail combines reading and hiking

Young readers and hikers, the smokies has a new adventure for you! You are invited to take a trek on the Storybook Trail.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Grab your book and those hiking boots because this new initiative is combining a love of reading and nature!

This spring, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is inviting young visitors to read a Smokies-themed book and then participate in trailside activities.

The "Storybook Trail" is an initiative that the park and University of Tennessee Extension Institute of Agriculture created to promote literacy in nature.

"We hope to inspire a love of nature and a love of reading while they are in the park, great opportunity to get out and exercise and learn something new and see a storybook come to life on the trail," said Katie Corrighan, a Park Ranger.

The featured trail will be the one-mile Cosby Nature Trail. It's free and accessible 7 days a week.

"It's a beautiful trail, one mile is very easy for kids and families to enjoy, and it's a quieter section of the park so people can spread out and enjoy it," said Corrighan.

Four different books will be featured across the spring and every other weekend the authors will be on-site to meet.

The spring book line-up includes “We’re Going to the Mountains” by Steve Kemp, April 3-16; “The Salamander Ball” by Lisa Horstman, April 17-30; “Singing Creek” by Morgan Simmons, May 1-14; and “The Troublesome Cub” by Lisa Horstman, May 15-30.

You can purchase books and support the park by finding them at visitors centers or online at smokiesinformation.org

For more information follow the Storybook Trail Facebook Page.