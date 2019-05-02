AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Elementary school students in Austin, Minnesota, had fun Monday morning duct taping their principal to a wall.

The duct taping event was created in efforts to raise funds for a new mascot costume for the school.

Neveln Knights student council led the students with a few rolls of duct tap to keep him in place.

Other staff members will get the same treatment throughout the week.

The mascot will be custom made once the funds are raised.

“The kids are raising funds so we can earn our new mascot costume to gain some school spirit around the school here,” said David Wolff, Principal of Neveln Elementary School.

“The duct tap strips, they cost 50 cents, and we’re trying to raise a $1000. It’s gonna be a Neveln Knight and I think they might have a shield too,” said Neveln Elementary School Student Council Members Emmie Anderson and Ava Ehrhardt.

Since Monday morning, the first grade class raised the most money out of the entire school.

KTTC