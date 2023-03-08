Colorado ranch offers a chance to relax with 200,000 honeybees

The bee huts at Capella Ranch offer people a chance to relax in huts filled with around 200,000 honeybees.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Capella Ranch has a lot of animals and more than a million honeybees.

Charlie Peterson, owner of the ranch near Boulder, said people can get up close and personal with the honeybees in specially built bee huts.

"My wife said, what are you going to do with all those bees? And that’s when we came up with the creative idea for bee huts," Peterson said.

The ranch has two bee huts: small cabins filled with around 200,000 honeybees that people can go inside of to relax.

The bees enter on the south end of the hut, while people enter on the northside. The bees and people are separated by heavy mesh.

"In the United States, we believe we’re only the third location to offer this type of experience," Peterson said.

Inside you can see the bees, hear them, and smell their honey. It's an experience some say is soothing, while others claim to be less congested during allergy season.

"As the honey is curing the vapor comes up, and you breathe that vapor in and you get that rich smell of the honey as it’s curing," Peterson said. "That vapor carries with it, the chemicals, the vitamins, the antioxidants all the things that are good about eating local honey."

The practice is more popular in Eastern Europe with people looking to try and benefit from nature in a more personal way.

"It’s kind of a way to commune with the bees and experience nature. Really get close to bees in a way that safe and it’s really just kind of cool," Peterson said.

Capella Ranch offers two sessions: 30 minutes for about $35 and a 60-minute session for $60.

Related Articles Buzzworthy: Honeybee health blooming at federal facilities across the country

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.