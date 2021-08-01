TBI issues endangered child alert for 5-month-old boy from Middle Tennessee last seen Dec. 30

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that 5-month-old J'Sean Marquise Caston could be in the company of Olivia Caston.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered child alert Thursday night for a 5-month-old child who was last seen on Dec. 30.

They said that J'Sean Marquise Caston could be in the company of Olivia Caston. She is wanted by the Columbia Police Department for custodial interference, officials said.

The 5-month-old is a black male, 28 inches tall and 20 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was immediately available, officials said.

She could be traveling in a gold Saturn Ion, with the Tennessee license plate "DDW 195."

Anyone with information about J'Sean or Olivia Caston's location, or who has information about them, should contact the Columbia Police Department at (931) 698-0077. They can also contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.