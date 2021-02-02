Tennessee offers grants for tree planting along rivers

TWRA is accepting proposals through December 3, and the project must be finished by June 30, 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's wildlife agency is offering grants to help cities, schools, community groups and environmental organizations buy seedlings for planting trees along rivers and streams.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said five $500 grants are available for each of the agency's four Aquatic Habitat Protection projects, for a total of $2,500 per region.

The four projects have offices in Jackson, Nashville, Crossville and Morristown.

Seedlings will be used for planting trees in riparian zones, which are areas located along streams and rivers.