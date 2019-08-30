KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's pumpkin season in coffee shops — but that's not the only vegetable going strong.

Summer is winding down, but harvest season is just beginning. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, there's no better time than now to visit a farmer's market — and a non-profit website might just help you make the most of harvest season.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has a growing farmer-to-consumer program, Pick Tennessee Products. It offers several local shopping resources for pumpkin season and beyond: tips for successful farmers' market visits, a chart for when Tennessee produce is in season and a calculator to help customers convert farm measurements to standard kitchen measures.

Pick Tennessee isn't the only online resource for community-focused shoppers. The Local Farms to Families program, created in 2017 by several East Tennessee companies, allows shoppers to order a box of local, seasonal produce for pickup every week.

Tomatoes, squash, zucchini, peppers and more are at the peaks of their seasons. Many markets — including the Market Square Farmers' Market — also offer goods like jam, salsa, eggs, meat and artisan crafts. This market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays until Nov. 23.

Farmers' markets are on the rise across the state, a trend some organizers attribute to Tennesseans' growing support for local agriculture. Pikeville Farmer's Market manager Melissa Mooneyham said the events support farmers, their families and the whole community.

“Our market provides income to farmers and artisans that is essential to supporting their families,” Mooneyham said. “It has inspired entrepreneurs, and it allows local farms to grow their businesses.”

To see a full schedule for Knoxville's markets, visit the Nourish Knoxville website.The city hosts three different farmer's markets: the Market Square Farmers' Market, the New Harvest Farmers’ Market and the indoor Winter Farmers' Market.