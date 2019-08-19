TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license on Saturday, Aug. 24 which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season as well as being during the August private lands, archery-only deer season.

Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting. Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions. The day serves as an excellent opportunity for people to experience the enjoyment of the sport.

The TWRA encourages regular hunters to introduce friends and family members (young and old) to the outdoor sport. It is also an excellent opportunity for people who have not been hunting in a while to be reintroduced to the sport.

On Free Hunting Day, state resident hunters are exempt from hunting licenses and WMA permit requirements. Many of the WMAs are open to hunters seeking public access on Aug. 24. Hunters are asked to check the information for particular WMAs in the 2019-20 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. Sportsmen are reminded to ask for permission to hunt on private lands.

RELATED: TWRA announces 15 elk hunt permit winners

The TWRA offers a reminder that hunter education requirements are not waived for Free Hunting Day. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 is required to have successfully completed a hunter education course. There is an exemption for hunter ed in the form of the apprentice license available for purchase.

Hunters are allowed to harvest up to 10 squirrels a day from the opening day of squirrel season through Feb. 29, 2020 with each hunting day beginning a half-hour before sunrise and ending a half-hour after sunset.

In addition to squirrels, those species that have a year-round season will be open as well. The year-round species include armadillos, beavers, coyotes, groundhogs, and striped skunks.

For more information about hunting in Tennessee, visit TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org or contact your nearest TWRA regional office.