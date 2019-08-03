KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in Knox County are getting some new classroom technology from Tennova Healthcare.

Tennova ended services at Knoxville's Physician's Regional Medical Center and Lakeway Regional Hospital in Morristown last December.

Knox County Schools says the company reached out after they decided to close Physicians Regional Medical Center in North Knoxville.

►READ MORE: Physicians Regional & Lakeway Regional no longer taking admissions as hospitals prep to close

Health Science teachers came up with a wish list of items that they want in their class rooms. Now, Tennova is gathering those items as crews clear out the closed hospital.

School leaders say donations like these are a big help to students in career and technical education classes.

"Students are going to continue their education or go straight to work, so we want them to see the equipment they will see when they go to work or in a continuing education program," said Director of Career & Technical Education Keith Wilson.

The school system says there is no timetable for when those donations will arrive, but they are hoping to start getting the supplies in the spring and summer.