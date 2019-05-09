MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Overton Park Conservancy says water testing at Rainbow Lake showed toxins produced by blue-green algae that can be harmful to dogs if ingested.

Blue-green algae is commonly found in ponds and lakes and is often harmless, but it can produce toxins that are harmful to animals and humans.

On the day of testing, park officials say toxin levels were in the EPA’s non-harmful range for humans but it could be dangerous for dogs because they are more likely to ingest the water.

Dogs should be leashed within the park at all times except inside Overton Bark’s gates where potable drinking water is available for pets.

The park is adding signage near the lake to remind visitors to keep dogs out of the water.

Last week, Shelby Farms announced that testing at their ponds showed blue-green algae in the water but no toxins were present.

