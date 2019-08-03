PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — When school lets out for a week during Spring Break, the mountain views and family attractions over at Pigeon Forge are a draw to many families.

To help businesses staff up and prepare for an influx of tourists, The Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism assembled a chart that looks at when major markets take Spring Break.

As a tourist, this information is also helpful because it can help you predict when Pigeon Forge will be busiest.

HERE'S WHEN PIGEON FORGE'S MAJOR TOURIST TOWNS ROLL IN FOR SPRING BREAK:

March 11 - 15

Chattanooga, TN

Johnson City, TN

Nashville, TN (county)

Nashville, TN (metro)

March 18 - 22

Anderson County, TN

Knoxville, TN

March 22 - 29

Cincinnati, OH

March 25 - 28

Bristol, TN

Kingsport, TN

April 1 - 5

Indianapolis, IN

Lexington, KY

Louisville, KY

Bristol, VA

Dekalb County, GA

Gwinnett County, GA

Marietta, GA

April 8 - 12

Atlanta, GA

April 15 - 19

Asheville, NC

Charlotte, NC

April 15 - 22

Greenville, SC

April 19 - 26

Greenville, NC

Columbus, OH