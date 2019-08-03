PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — When school lets out for a week during Spring Break, the mountain views and family attractions over at Pigeon Forge are a draw to many families.
To help businesses staff up and prepare for an influx of tourists, The Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism assembled a chart that looks at when major markets take Spring Break.
As a tourist, this information is also helpful because it can help you predict when Pigeon Forge will be busiest.
HERE'S WHEN PIGEON FORGE'S MAJOR TOURIST TOWNS ROLL IN FOR SPRING BREAK:
March 11 - 15
Chattanooga, TN
Johnson City, TN
Nashville, TN (county)
Nashville, TN (metro)
March 18 - 22
Anderson County, TN
Knoxville, TN
March 22 - 29
Cincinnati, OH
March 25 - 28
Bristol, TN
Kingsport, TN
April 1 - 5
Indianapolis, IN
Lexington, KY
Louisville, KY
Bristol, VA
Dekalb County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Marietta, GA
April 8 - 12
Atlanta, GA
April 15 - 19
Asheville, NC
Charlotte, NC
April 15 - 22
Greenville, SC
April 19 - 26
Greenville, NC
Columbus, OH