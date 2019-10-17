BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — It was a heartwarming homecoming as a local soldier came home from deployment and was greeted by his family.

Army engineer Bryan Booher was stationed in Iraq for his fourth deployment. His daughter was one-year-old when he last saw her. She's three now.

Booher, who lives in Church Hill, arrived home from Dallas on Wednesday afternoon. He was in the army reserve unit based in West Virginia.

Booher said he's ready to spend some time with his family and friends until the next time he gets the call to serve his country again.

